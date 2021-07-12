Bypolls for ward councillor posts in Rajasthan to be held on Jul 26
The commission on Monday issued a notification for vacant wards in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Pali districts.According to the notification, bypolls have been declared for urban local bodies in these districts.Nomination paper filing process will be till July 16.
Bypolls for councillors in nine districts of Rajasthan will be held on July 26, according to the State Election Commission. The commission on Monday issued a notification for vacant wards in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Pali districts.
According to the notification, bypolls have been declared for urban local bodies in these districts.
Nomination paper filing process will be till July 16. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 19 till 3 pm, it said.
Voting for the bypolls will be held on July 26 from 8 am till 6 pm.
