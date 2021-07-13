Organisations representing Kashmiri Pandits observe 'Black Day'

Organisations representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits observed July 13 as a 'Black Day', and held demonstration in Jammu.

While political parties in Kashmir observed the day as Martyr's Day, protesting Kashmiri Pandits said the day reminds them of the infamous episode of large scale arson, loot and sectarian carnage against minority Hindus in Kashmir in 1931.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day in Kashmir as on this day in 1931, 22 people were killed in firing by the forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

The organisations that held demonstrations at various places include the All State Kashmir Pandit Conference, Panun Kashmir, All Party Migrant Coordination Committee, All India Kashmiri Samaj, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference, and Roots in Kashmir.

