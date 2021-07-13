Congress demands setting up of COVID Disaster Management Commission in Kerala

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan has urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to set up a COVID Disaster Management Commission in the state to study issues faced by all sectors and to take remedial action. Speaking to the media after inaugurating a protest by handloom workers here on Tuesday, Satheesan alleged that the government was of the view that anything can be carried out now that the elections are over.

"The government has failed to provide any assistance to the common people. Health professionals are opposed to the way Test Positivity rates (TPR) is calculated, the containment zones determined and the method of introducing triple lockdowns. People are also protesting against these unscientific restrictions. Last time a moratorium was announced on various loans. But the government has not even convened a meeting of the banks this year," he said. Further, the Congress leader alleged that people are on the verge of suicide due to debt.

Advertisement

"The protest by the Kozhikode traders last day is a symbol of the debt-induced hardship of the common people. The government should convene a meeting of the banks and take action in this situation," said Satheesan. Regarding, alleged diversion of SC/ ST funds he said that there have been shocking revelations that top CPI(M) leaders were also involved in the embezzlement of SC and ST funds. "To cover up the fraud, it was turned into a departmental inquiry," he said.

On Kitex company deciding not to invest in Kerala anymore and shelving its Rs 3500 crore project and deciding to invest in Telangana, Satheesan said, "The opposition should not be made a party to the tussle between the Kitex company and the Left government". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)