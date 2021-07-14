Left Menu

Indian Envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 06:02 IST
Indian Envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary
India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, hosted US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at his official residence on Monday.

''Delighted to host'' Secretary Mayorkas ''this evening at India House!'' Sandhu said in a tweet.

No other details of the meeting were provided.

It is rare that a cabinet minister of a US administration attends a dinner hosted by a foreign diplomat at his residence.

Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant confirmed to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. He has led a distinguished 30-year career as a law enforcement official and a nationally-recognised lawyer in the private sector.

He served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under the Obama-Biden Administration from 2013 to 2016.

Earlier this year following a meeting between Sandhu and Mayorkas, the two countries had agreed to re-establish ''Homeland Security Dialogue''.

