Govt weakening country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of weakening the country and said India has never been so vulnerable.
He cited a media report that claimed that the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides. However, the Indian Army said on Wednesday that there has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region.
In a tweet, Gandhi said, ''Government of India's (GOI's) use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country''.
''India has never been this vulnerable,'' he claimed.
