White House says $3.5 trln spending bill's framework reflects Biden's priorities
The current $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill's framework reflects President Joe Biden's priorities, the White House said on Wednesday. "What we've seen come out as the current framework is reflective of the president's priorities," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
"Now he's going to engage, he is going to advocate with members, he's going to advocate with the American people and communicate" about why the plan needs to move forward.
