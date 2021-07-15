Left Menu

Turkey: university rector dismissed after months of protests

In a surprise move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the rector of Istanbuls most prestigious university whose appointment seven months ago led to relentless daily protests and hundreds of arrests.Melih Bulu was removed from his post as rector of Bogazici University in a presidential decree issued early on Thursday.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:37 IST
Turkey: university rector dismissed after months of protests
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a surprise move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the rector of Istanbul's most prestigious university whose appointment seven months ago led to relentless daily protests and hundreds of arrests.

Melih Bulu was removed from his post as rector of Bogazici University in a presidential decree issued early on Thursday. No reason was given for his dismissal. Bulu was a former political candidate from Erdogan's ruling party.

Students and faculty had led mostly peaceful protests against Bulu since his appointment in January, denouncing his links to the government and demanding that the university be allowed to elect its own president. Some of the protests turned violent earlier in the year, with police detaining hundreds of demonstrators at the university and in solidarity protests elsewhere, some of them taken away following raids to their homes. Most were later released.

Top government officials have said terrorist groups are provoking the protests, and Erdogan has called the protesting students terrorists.

Bulu's deputy, Mehmet Naci Inci, was named acting rector until a new appointment is made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021