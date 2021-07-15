Left Menu

Lebanon's Hariri says President Aoun wanted blocking minority - Al Jadeed TV

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:31 IST
Lebanon's veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he gave up on government formation after he was sure President Michel Aoun still wanted a blocking minority and his party would not give cabinet confidence.

Hariri said in an interview with local television Al Jadeed hours after announcing that he would no longer attempt to form a cabinet that he had not been imposing conditions on Aoun. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam)

