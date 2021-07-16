Left Menu

Soccer-Benfica president resigns amid tax fraud investigation

Vieira, who ran the club for 18 years, said in two letters to the chairman of the board that he was no longer in a position to carry out his duties after his arrest, according to Portuguese broadcaster RTP. Benfica were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-07-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 01:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Vieira, 72, was taken into custody on July 7 for questioning over deals worth more than 100 million euros ($118 million) that may have caused large losses to the state and several companies, public prosecutors said.

Benfica were not immediately available for comment. Vieira, 72, was taken into custody on July 7 for questioning over deals worth more than 100 million euros ($118 million) that may have caused large losses to the state and several companies, public prosecutors said.

A court ruled on July 10 that Vieira would stay under house arrest until a three million euro bail was paid and ordered him to hand over his passport, giving him twenty days to pay the money. Rui Costa, formerly vice-president of Benfica, took over last Friday as president after Vieira's suspension. It is not yet known whether he will remain in the position permanently following Vieira's official resignation. ($1 = 0.8470 euros)

