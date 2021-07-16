Biden says sending U.S. troops to Haiti is not on the agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States is only sending marines to its embassy in Haiti and the idea of sending U.S. forces into the country is not on the agenda.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.

