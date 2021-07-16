Left Menu

Goyal meets senior opposition leaders ahead of Monsoon session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:47 IST
Newly-appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Friday met senior opposition leaders including former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, his party colleague Anand Sharma and NCP leader Sharad Pawar ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19.

The interactions with senior opposition leaders are being seen as an outreach exercise by the government ahead of the session.

The interactions come days after Union minister Goyal was named as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha in place of Thaawarchand Gehlot who has been made governor of Karnataka.

The session beginning Monday would conclude on August 13.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session, including three to replace ordinances issued recently. BJP MPs are also expected to introduce private members’ Bills on population control and uniform civil code.

