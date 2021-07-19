BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams Mayawati over Brahmin vote, says Brahmins are not geedy

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati should not try to tempt the Brahmin community as it believes in development. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The Brahmin community will not fall into Mayawati's trap. The Brahmin community believes in development. A Brahmin is known for knowledge and not for greed. I urge Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji not to temp the Brahmin community."

This comes in the backdrop of BSP holding a Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya. "My full name is Ravi Kishan Shukla and I belong to the Brahmin community and there are many more people from the community who hold important posts in BJP," he said.

Taking a jibe at the BSP, Ravi Kishan said, "These tricks will not work. BJP will come to power in the upcoming assembly elections." Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the party would hold a Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "BSP will hold Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state. I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly polls." She further stated that a campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their "interests are safe in BSP rule only."

Commenting on Congress being open to the possibility of a coalition in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections scheduled next year, Kishore said, "During the previous assembly elections, SP and BSP formed an alliance and failed and now Congress is forming an alliance. People know that they are forming alliances to come into power in the state. Only BJP is working for people." Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her tour of Lucknow on Sunday, said that the party is open to the possibility of a coalition in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

