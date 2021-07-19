Biden believes China 'protected' cyber hackers but didn't carry out attacks
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he believes the Chinese government did not carry out a global cyberespionage campaign, but did protect those who are doing it from inside their country.
The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking.
Biden says the investigation into the hacking is still underway but he is expecting a detailed report on Tuesday. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)
