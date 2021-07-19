U.S. court sentences Paul Hodgkins to prison for role in Jan. 6 attack
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal court on Monday handed down an eight-month prison term to Paul Hodgkins for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first defendant among hundreds of rioters being prosecuted to be incarcerated.
On June 2, Hodgkins, 38, pled guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding as Congress was in the midst of formally certifying Joe Biden's election last November as U.S. president.
