Yediyurappa has been instrumental in bringing BJP to Karnataka, says Congress

Amid speculation about the change of leadership in Karnataka, Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil on Tuesday applauded Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, saying that Yediyurappa is a tall leader from the Lingayat community and is instrumental in bringing BJP to Karnataka. Senior Congress leader and former Minister MB Patil on Monday had said that the Lingayat community will be displeased with BJP central leaders if they remove Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister's post.

While speaking to ANI today, Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil said, "BS Yediyurappa is a tall leader from the Lingayat community and is instrumental in bringing BJP to Karnataka. When he went to Delhi, information was leaked about his meeting even before he met the Prime Minister." "He was weakened. Party must respect his age. It hurts as a person of the community", said MB Patil.

Earlier, Patil on July 19 had tweeted that "BJP may face the wrath of Lingayats, if they ill-treat tall leader, CM of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa. One should value his contribution and treat him with dignity. This is my personal opinion, understanding that the proposed changes may be internal matters of the BJP." Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday claimed that many leaders belonging to the Lingayat community are willing to join the Congress party. Senior Congress leaders of the region, Ishwar Khandre and MB Patil who were also present had said that many BJP leaders from the Lingayat community are ready to join Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)