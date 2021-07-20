Left Menu

Goa minister, AAP counterpart from Delhi to debate free power poll promise

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:04 IST
Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said he had accepted a challenge from his Delhi AAP counterpart Satyendar Jain for a debate on the announcement made by the latter's party on providing 300 units of electricity free per household per month if elected to power in the 2022 Assembly polls here.

Cabral had said the announcement, made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit here, would lead to the finances of the coastal state getting affected.

The Goa minister had also claimed that such freebies had led to severe financial troubles in Delhi under the AAP dispensation.

''I welcome the debate challenge put forward by Jain. We will be hosting a public debate on Monday at 3 pm,” Cabral told PTI.

''The Aam Aadmi Party is making such announcements with an eye on the Goa Assembly polls. I will expose their agenda in the debate,'' Cabral said.

On Tuesday, Jain had tweeted about a debate on Sunday, when he would be in the city, but later accepted the challenge for Monday.

