Kerala Guv, CM, leaders extend Bakrid greetings

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of various political parties on Tuesday extended their greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid.

Khan wished the people, saying may the festival inspire everyone to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support.

Advertisement

''My best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the joyous occasion of Eid.

May the festivity of Eid, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and mutual support, both in our daily lives and in our continuous fight against Covid-19,'' the Governor said in a message.

Vijayan, in a tweet, asked people to celebrate the festival responsibly by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol.

''Bakrid shares the message of selflessness. In difficult times, those who selflessly serve society inspire us.

Hope this Bakrid inspires us to do so, in a spirit of friendliness and brotherliness. Let's celebrate responsibly, following Covid protocols. Warm Bakrid wishes to all!,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheeshan said during this pandemic, many expats are unable to reach home for the festival.

''Many expats, who are fighting the pandemic are unable to come home during this festival season. They are worried about their jobs too.

Let the prayers help us get over these difficult times and show us a ray of hope,'' Satheeshan said in a message.

Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, Former Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wished the people of the state on the occasion of Bakrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)