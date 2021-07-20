Left Menu

Yediyurappa invites legislators for dinner amid reports of leadership change

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Amid speculations within a section of the ruling BJP circles that his exit as Karnataka Chief Minister was on the cards, B S Yediyurappa will host dinner for all the party legislators on July 25 to mark the completion of two years of his government in office.

According to official sources, the CM has invited legislators for dinner on Sunday (July 25th) at a city hotel.

They said no legislature party meeting has been called till now.

Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected regarding the speculations about the leadership change.

Yediyurappa, who is completing two years in office on July 26, visited Delhi last week, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda.

The trip raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan.

On his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa had however, rubbished talks in some quarters that he is on his way out, and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

