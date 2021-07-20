Tunisian prime minister sacks health minister amid criticism on coronavirus crisis -statement
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:55 IST
The Tunisian prime minister sacked on Tuesday the Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi, amid an exchange of accusations over performance in the fight against a COVID surge and the slow pace of the vaccination campaign.
A government statement said the minister of social affairs will serve as an acting minister of health.
