U'khand: Dhami announces Rs 200 cr package for tourism sector, traders connected with Chardham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a package of Rs 200 crore for people in the tourism sector and for those whose livelihoods depend on the Chardham Yatra. Hotels, tour operators and porters whose trades are connected directly with tourism and the Chardham Yatra have been hit really hard, the chief minister said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 20:03 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a package of Rs 200 crore for people in the tourism sector and for those whose livelihoods depend on the Chardham Yatra. At a press conference in Uttarkashi, Dhami said the package was needed considering the adverse effects of COVID-19 on tourist activities and the Chardham Yatra.

''The pandemic has brought tourist activities to a halt and the chardham yatra remains suspended. Hotels, tour operators and porters whose trades are connected directly with tourism and the Chardham Yatra have been hit really hard,'' the chief minister said. The package will benefit 1.63 lakh families in the state and it is being announced despite the economy not being in a good shape, he said.

Under the package, the money will be transferred directly to bank accounts of people in these sectors, the chief minister said. Concessions will also be given on licence fees for starting different commercial activities, he said.

