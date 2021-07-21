BJP has become strong in Rajasthan, can win assembly polls if held in state now:C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said the party has become very strong in Rajasthan and if assembly elections were held in the state now, the saffron party will win with a thumping majority. Ravi told reporters that the party's state unit is doing a good job in taking the welfare schemes of the Modi government to the people.

''During my visit to the state, I took feedback from the ground -- from party workers at booth-level, mandal-level and district-level. The party has done good service work during the coronavirus pandemic and it has become clear in my interaction with them that the BJP has become very strong,'' he said. ''The party is firmly in a position to form the government, and if assembly elections are held today, the BJP will have a thumping majority,'' he said. Targeting the Congress government over farmers' loan waiver, pending recruitments, law and order, and crime graph, he said that women and Dalits are not safe in the state and the Gehlot government has failed to deliver on its promises.

The party leader also held a meeting of the media and social media department of the party in Jaipur. Addressing the meeting, he said that the welfare policies of the Modi government, the party's policies, ideas and programs should be publicized through social media platforms. He stressed on making the social media cell more effective and asked party workers to use it to answer the opposition parties assertively with facts. BJP state president Satish Poonia, former state party president Arun Chaturvedi, chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma also addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)