BJP Lights Up Ujjain to Celebrate Modi's Birthday and Dedication to Service

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with grand celebrations at Ram Ghat, Ujjain, where National President Nitin Nabin lit the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'. This event was part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a nationwide initiative commemorating Modi's 25-year journey in public service.

In his address, Nitin Nabin lauded Prime Minister Modi as the 'Pradhan Sevak' of India, highlighting his commitment to prioritizing the needs of the poor in government policies. Nabin criticized past governments for focusing on vote-bank politics, contrasting them with Modi’s inclusive approach that reaches even the remotest parts of India.

The celebrations saw widespread participation, with earthen lamps illuminating key locations in Ujjain. Nabin emphasized Modi's global acclaim and transformative leadership, notably in alleviating poverty and enhancing India's international stature. The event, attended by party leaders and citizens alike, was a vibrant affirmation of Modi's vision for a united and prosperous India.