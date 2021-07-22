Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi meets senior Goa Congress leaders in Delhi

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:07 IST
File Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to party leaders from Goa to work unitedly and promote young and new faces to win the Assembly elections slated for early next year, a senior functionary said.

Party's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a statement issued in Panaji, said Gandhi met a delegation of senior Congress leaders from the state which called on him in New Delhi.

The former Congress president told the leaders to work unitedly and promote young and new faces to win the Assembly polls and fulfil the popular wishes of Goans by defeating ''undemocratic, unconstitutional and communal forces'' in the BJP-ruled state, the statement said.

Senior leaders, including Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Member of Parliament Francis Sardinha, MLAs Luizinho Faleiro, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and former MP Ramakant Khalap, among others, met Gandhi.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal was also present during the meeting, Rao said.

"The meeting also discussed the political situation in the state and various strategies to ensure the victory of the Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Goa," he added. PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

