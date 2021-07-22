Congress protests over snooping row outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata

The Congress on Thursday protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the snooping row.

The protesters, carrying placards, decried the alleged snooping on several political leaders and officials.

Some of the protesters were detained by the police and later released, an official said.

