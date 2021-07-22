Left Menu

Congress protests over snooping row outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:23 IST
Congress protests over snooping row outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata
The Congress on Thursday protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the snooping row.

The protesters, carrying placards, decried the alleged snooping on several political leaders and officials.

Some of the protesters were detained by the police and later released, an official said.

