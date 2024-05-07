"Congress, INDI alliance are spreading rumour if Modi gets 400 seats, he will change Constitution": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Congress party and its INDI alliance were spreading a new rumour that if Modi would get 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024, he would change the Constitution. PM Modi made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

"Congress and INDI alliance are spreading a new rumour that if Modi gets 400 seats, he will change the Constitution. It seems as if the Congress people's intelligence has been locked by the vote bank. They should know that from 2019 to 2024, Modi had the support of 400 seats in the form of NDA and NDA+," the Prime Minister said. He further added that Congress and INDI alliance people should listen that as long as he is alive, any attempt to erase the identity of India in the name of pseudo-secularism will not succeed.

"Congress and INDI alliance people should listen- As long as Modi is alive, any attempt to erase the identity of India in the name of pseudo-secularism will not succeed. 'Aur yeh hazaaron varsh purane Bharat ko uske iss santaan ki guarantee hain' (This is the guarantee to thousands of years old India of its son)," said PM Modi. He also said that the Congress party did not want Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar to get the credit for making the constitution and they started saying that Baba Saheb's contribution in making the Constitution was less while former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru played the biggest role in making the Constitution.

"Congress wants Baba Saheb should not get the credit for making the Constitution. That is why now Congress has started saying that Baba Saheb's contribution in making the Constitution was less, Nehru ji played the biggest role in making the Constitution. Do you agree with this," Modi said. "Every kid of the nation knows that Baba saheb played the biggest role in making the Constitution of India. But they (Congress) first distorted the history of the country and made people forget the great Sons of Independence. They wrote false history to glorify themselves and now they have started fabricating lies about the Constitution as well," he added.

He further alleged that the Congress party hated Baba Saheb and hatched every conspiracy to end Ambedkar's politics. "The Congress family hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Congress hatched every conspiracy to end Ambedkar's politics. I consider it the good fortune of BJP and the BJP government that the central government-led by the BJP gave Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb a few years ago," he added.

Dhar will go to the polls in the fourth phase, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, on May 13 with seven other constituencies - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The polling for the third phase in the state is underway in nine parliamentary constituencies -Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul from 7 am today. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

