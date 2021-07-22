Biden says "this is just the beginning" on Cuba sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on Cuba target those responsible for a crackdown on protesters and that they are only the first step in the American response.

"This is just the beginning," Biden said in a statement. "The United States condemns mass detentions and sham trials in Cuba and will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people."

