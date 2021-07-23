RS proceedings adjourned again till 12.30 pm amid continued uproar from Opposition

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again till 12.30 pm on Friday after opposition members raised uproar over the Pegasus issue and the suspension of TMC member Shantanu Sen.

Soon after Sen was asked to leave the House by the Chairman after a motion was passed against him, TMC members raised strong objections on the suspension and raised uproar.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan had moved a motion for Sen's suspension after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) member snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore those in the House on Thursday.

Congress and other opposition members also demanded a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue and created uproar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon. He earlier urged the government and the opposition to sit together and evolve a strategy to help run the House smoothly.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon for Question Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh requested Sen to withdraw himself from the Rajya Sabha saying the motion had been accepted by the Chairman.

''Dr Shantanu Sen, a motion moved and accepted by the chairman and I therefore ask you to kindly withdraw yourself from Rajya Sabha,'' he said.

As the protest from the opposition members continued, the Chair was forced to adjourn till 12.30pm.

