Brahmin outreach: BSP starts drive from Ayodhya

A Rajya Sabha MP and BSP supremo Mayawati’s close aide Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday started the party’s campaign to woo Brahmin voters by offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi here.

Stepping up preparations for the UP Assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday had announced that a campaign will be launched from Ayodhya to reach out to Brahmin voters and urged the community not to be ''misled'' by the BJP.

Mayawati's Brahmin outreach was considered as one of the key factors for her win in the 2007 UP assembly elections.

After offering prayers at the Ram temple site, Mishra at a Brahmin Sammelan said the community constitutes 13 per cent of the state population but they are still “marginalised”.

The reason for this is that Brahmins are not united, he said, stressing that the real power will come only when Brahmins and 23 per cent Dalits in the state unite. Then no one will be able to stop the formation of a BSP government, said Mishra, the first BSP leader who visited the Ram temple site.

Attacking the BJP, Mishra asked the ruling party to give account of the donations collected by it in the name of the Ram temple in the past three decades.

Mishra also said the day selected by the BJP for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple was inauspicious and Brahmins had objected to the date.

Even after a year, the temple foundation could not be built, he said, adding that the BJP did not take any suggestion from saints for this. The BSP leader alleged that the BJP does not want to built the temple and once his party’s government comes to power, they will ''force'' them to build it.

