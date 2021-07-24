Left Menu

MP Guv’s intervention sought against axing of trees in Buxwaha

Its president Purnima Verma said they have sought the governors intervention for saving the forests of Buxwaha.In the memorandum, the organisation alleged that efforts to destroy the forests have begun in a planned manner, which will ruin the natural resources, lives of tribal and living beings.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:44 IST
MP Guv’s intervention sought against axing of trees in Buxwaha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

An NGO has sought Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel's intervention to save the forests of Buxwaha in the Chhatarpur district of the state, where a large number of trees are proposed to be cut for a diamond mining project. The organization - Vasundhara Environment and Cultural Society - handed over a memorandum of its demand to the governor on Friday. Its president Purnima Verma said they have sought the governor's intervention for saving the forests of Buxwaha.

In the memorandum, the organization alleged that efforts to destroy the forests have begun in a planned manner, which will ruin the natural resources, lives of tribal and living beings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021