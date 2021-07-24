People's lives on the line, govt admits no timeline: Rahul on vaccination
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government saying it has not admitted to any timeline on vaccines and this is a ''classic case of missing spine''.
He sought to know where the vaccines were and said people's lives were on the line.
''People's lives on the line, GOI admits no timeline, Classic case of the missing spine,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
He used the hashtag ''#WhereAreVaccines'' and cited a news report that said ''No fixed deadline for completing vaccination drive in India: Govt tells Parliament''.
His remarks came a day after the government told Lok Sabha that no fixed timeline can be indicated now for the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the pandemic.
The government, however, said it is expected all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be inoculated by December. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had also said, ''Modi Government's lies exposed in reply to Shri Rahul Gandhi's question in Parliament on Vaccination.''
