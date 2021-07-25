Left Menu

K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Raj Cong office on Sunday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 00:35 IST
K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Raj Cong office on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken will be visiting the Rajasthan Congress office on Sunday.

PCC president Govind Sigh Dotasra said both the leaders will be received by the state ministers, MLAs and state office bearers of the party.

He, however, clarified that no meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been called.

AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Maken arrived here on Saturday night and went to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence to hold a discussion with him.

Sources said the agenda of the meeting was cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments.

After Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year. PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021