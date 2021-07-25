Former Nagaland minister T Kikon dies after brief illness

Left Menu

The six-time MLA had served as cabinet minister twice in the governments of Hokishe Sema and JB Jasokie.Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the death of the former legislator.I am deeply saddened by the demise of T Kikon, one of the founding fathers of Nagaland.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:06 IST
Former Nagaland minister T Kikon died on Sunday at a private hospital in Wokha district after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 88.

Kikon is survived by his wife, seven children and several grandchildren.

He was a member of the Interim Body constituted in February 1961 to function as the de facto assembly before the creation of Nagaland in December 1963.

Kikon was first elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Bhandari constituency in Wokha district on an NNO ticket in 1964. The six-time MLA had served as cabinet minister twice in the governments of Hokishe Sema and JB Jasokie.

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the death of the former legislator.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of T Kikon, one of the founding fathers of Nagaland. He served people of the state as an Interim Body Member and also as a minister in the state government," Ravi said in his condolence message.

Kikon was a great visionary leader and he worked selflessly for building a peaceful and prosperous future for people of the northeastern state, Ravi said.

Rio said the former minister had a reputation of being a leader with integrity and a deep commitment to serve people. "Naga society and Lotha community have lost a father figure and a son of the soil. His demise has left a great vacuum which will be very difficult to fill," Rio said. After retiring from active politics in 2008, Kikon had written several books in English and Lotha dialect.

