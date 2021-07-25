BJP leader alleges spurt in crimes against Hindus in Andhra, compares Jagan regime to Tipu Sultan rule

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for the alleged rise in crimes against the Hindu community in the state, and compared Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's administration to the rule of Tipu Sultan. "Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration seems to be like the barbaric rule of King Tippu Sultan in terms of massive conversions of Hindus, with appeasement politics, destructive tactics and by wooing attacks on idols across the State," Dinakar said.

Recalling the chariot at the Antharvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that was damaged due to a fire last year, the BJP leader said the incident was a "symbol of atrocities against the sentiments of lakhs and crores of the Hindu devotees across the country." He also reiterated the BJP's demand for the nomination of posts in Devastanams to be filled with Hindus only and accused Reddy's government of treating Hindu temples as a source of revenue.

"Hindu temples administration shall be governed by Hindu employees only. This had been proposed by the then Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, but he was kicked out from the post by the state government Andhra Pradesh," he said. He added, "The present government appears to treat Hindu temples as revenue-generating sources, to apply the funds against the other religious activities." (ANI)

