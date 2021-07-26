Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid disruptions by oppn members

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM on Monday after Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issue.

The House ran for nearly 30 minutes taking up some questions during the Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM amid continuous din.

As soon as the House met, Birla paid tributes to the armed forces personnel for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. On the 22nd anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', mounted to flush out Pakistani troops from the heights of Kargil, Speaker Birla also expressed his gratitude to the family members of the heroes of the Kargil War. Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice. He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver in Tokyo Olympics.

Soon thereafter, opposition members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings. While the Pegasus snooping row remained the dominant issue with the Opposition members, they also raised slogans and displayed placards in support of agitating farmers.

Some opposition members demanded the presence of the prime minister in the House and raised slogans such as ''Modi sarkar jawab do'' (Modi government please answer) on the Pegasus issue.

''The government wants to give a reply. If you want a reply, please go back to your seats ... people choose you to raise their issues. You are raising slogans ... this hurts the dignity of the House,'' Speaker Birla said.

He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

