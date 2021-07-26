Left Menu

BJP failed to provide 24X7 electricity, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Kejriwal

Goas power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure free and uninterrupted power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:30 IST
BJP failed to provide 24X7 electricity, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure ''free and uninterrupted'' power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state. ''Excellent debate between Delhi and Goa power ministers. Good for democracy.

Nilesh Cabral admitted that BJP failed to provide 24x7 electricity to Goans after so many yrs of rule. BJP also won't provide free electricity. Satyender Jain promised free and uninterrupted power in Goa too, like Delhi,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal, during his visit to Goa on July 14, had said each family in the state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, due in February next year.

In 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021