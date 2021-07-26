Left Menu

BSP has 'dubious character', people have rejected it: UP Deputy CM

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:09 IST
BSP has 'dubious character', people have rejected it: UP Deputy CM
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party has a ''dubious character'' as people have rejected the party several times during elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

“People have rejected the BSP in 2012, 2014 and 2017 since it has lost its reliability,'' Maurya said while talking to reporters here.

He was commenting on the Samajwadi Party and BSP's attempts to woo Brahmins ahead of UP Assembly elections early next year.

There is no substitute to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he said, as welfare of Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and backward communities are all involved in it.

In the convention held by BSP recently in Ayodhya, senior BSP leader Satish Mishra had spoken highly of the community and also expressed the BSP's commitment to get a Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya upon coming to power in the state.

Deputy CM Maurya said, “I have requested Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj to bestow more seats to BJP in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections of UP slated for 2022 than what we got in 2017. This will pave the way for the party to rule in the state for a long time.'' In the 2017 polls, BJP had won in 325 seats, the minister stated.

When asked to elaborate on the main plank that the party will be fighting on in the upcoming elections, the Deputy CM said the BJP has ''several issues but the opposition was drifting away from these issues.'' “There is no dearth of leaders in BJP,'' Maurya said when asked on who would lead the party during the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021