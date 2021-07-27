Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm laws.
After the House convened for the day, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.
Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.
''Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues,'' he said.
As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
311 Lok Sabha members fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says Om Birla
Majority of MPs have taken at least one dose of vaccine; all Covid-related norms will be followed during Monsoon Session: LS Speaker Om Birla.
Monsoon session to be held at normal timings from 11 am to 6 pm: Om Birla
'Irreparable loss': Om Birla, Anurag Thakur condole demise of Yashpal Sharma
Monsoon session: All MPs will be given opportunities to express views, says Om Birla