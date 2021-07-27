Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:43 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members over a range of issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm laws.

After the House convened for the day, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.

''Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues,'' he said.

As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

