Surgery performed on Oscar Fernandes, condition stable

The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is stable after doctors performed a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources here said on Tuesday.

The surgery on Oscar Fernandes was successful and his health condition is stable now, they said.

Fernandes, who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya speciality hospital here, also underwent dialysis.

He continues to be in the intensive care unit and specialist doctors are keeping a close watch on his health condition.

Fernandes was hospitalised after suffering a fall while doing Yoga at his home last week.

Spiritual director of Catholic Sabha Fr Mathew Vas, Bondel Church priest Fr Andrew Leo DSouza, Catholic Sabha central committee president Stany Lobo and others visited the hospital on Monday and spoke to the family members of Fernandes.

