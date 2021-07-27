Left Menu

Surgery performed on Oscar Fernandes, condition stable

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:03 IST
Surgery performed on Oscar Fernandes, condition stable
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is stable after doctors performed a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources here said on Tuesday.

The surgery on Oscar Fernandes was successful and his health condition is stable now, they said.

Fernandes, who is undergoing treatment at the Yenepoya speciality hospital here, also underwent dialysis.

He continues to be in the intensive care unit and specialist doctors are keeping a close watch on his health condition.

Fernandes was hospitalised after suffering a fall while doing Yoga at his home last week.

Spiritual director of Catholic Sabha Fr Mathew Vas, Bondel Church priest Fr Andrew Leo DSouza, Catholic Sabha central committee president Stany Lobo and others visited the hospital on Monday and spoke to the family members of Fernandes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021