Union ministers Pradhan, Reddy observers for Karnataka BJP legislative party meeting

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy will be the BJP's central observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting on Tuesday evening to elect a new leader to replace B S Yediyurappa as the state's chief minister.

Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

Yediyurappa stepped down on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. The 78 year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit ''voluntarily'' and will continue to remain active in state politics.

