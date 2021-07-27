Left Menu

New K'taka CM: Leader will be finalised at legislature party

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:50 IST
New K'taka CM: Leader will be finalised at legislature party
  • Country:
  • India

A day after B S Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh said on Tuesday the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

''Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting,'' Singh told reporters here.

The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel here, which would be attended by central observers -- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.

Hailing Yediyurappa for giving good governance during his tenure, Singh said the party has been taking the guidance and benefit of his experience and will continue to do so in future.

''Yediyurappa has resigned. His government has worked excellently in Karnataka in the last two years and has worked for every section and sector.

His experience will be utilised in the party organisation and the government. The party will continue to benefit from his experience,'' Singh said.

He added that the BJP has been moving forward under the leadership, direction and experience of Yediyurappa and will continue to do so in future as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021