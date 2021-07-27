New K'taka CM: Leader will be finalised at legislature party

A day after B S Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh said on Tuesday the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

''Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting,'' Singh told reporters here.

The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel here, which would be attended by central observers -- Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.

Hailing Yediyurappa for giving good governance during his tenure, Singh said the party has been taking the guidance and benefit of his experience and will continue to do so in future.

''Yediyurappa has resigned. His government has worked excellently in Karnataka in the last two years and has worked for every section and sector.

His experience will be utilised in the party organisation and the government. The party will continue to benefit from his experience,'' Singh said.

He added that the BJP has been moving forward under the leadership, direction and experience of Yediyurappa and will continue to do so in future as well.

