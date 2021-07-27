Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee meets Cong leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma here.This is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital after her assembly poll victory in Bengal.Nath, after meeting the Trinamool Congress TMC supremo, said he had come to congratulate Banerjee for her victory in the recent assembly elections.We have not discussed any strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:10 IST
Mamata Banerjee meets Cong leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma here.

This is the first of her series of meetings with senior political leaders in the national capital after her assembly poll victory in Bengal.

Nath, after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, said he had come to congratulate Banerjee for her victory in the recent assembly elections.

''We have not discussed any strategy. That will be discussed by the leader of our party. We just discussed the current situation and the issue of rising prices,'' the Congress leader told reporters.

Nath said Banerjee's victory in the assembly polls has sent a message across the country.

Later, Banerjee met Sharma.

During the meeting, Sharma is reported to have told her that there cannot be a non-BJP front without Congress as it is a national political party with a pan-India presence.

Banerjee will be meeting another Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi in the evening.

Sources said Banerjee's visit, is part of her efforts to cobble up a national front against the BJP.

She will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee is slated to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

