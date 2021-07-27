Damage will be assessed before approaching Centre: Himachal governor

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday said the state government will take a stock of the damage caused by the recent natural disasters before deciding to demand help from the Union government.The state government will first see if it can deal with the situation with its own funds, he told reporters here.

27-07-2021
Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday said the state government will take a stock of the damage caused by the recent natural disasters before deciding to demand help from the Union government.

The state government will first see if it can deal with the situation with its own funds, he told reporters here. ''I am in touch with the (Himachal Pradesh) chief minister. We are assessing the damage. Only after that I can tell you whether we are going to ask for assistance from the Centre,” Arlekar, who hails from Goa, said on the sidelines of a book launch here.

The government of the hilly state is doing its best to provide relief to the affected people, he said, adding he had ''full faith in my government and they are doing good work''.

