MP Cong sets up committees to celebrate India's victory in 1971 war

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:46 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday said it had formed a state-level committee to celebrate 50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The state-level committee will be headed by former chief minister Kamal Nath while a preparatory panel will have party leader and former IAS official Ajeeta Bajpai as its coordinator, Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, MP Congress vice president (organization in charge) told reporters here.

While the state-level committee will include former CM Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Choudhry Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi, the preparatory body will have party leaders Rajeev Singh, Prakash Jian, Bhupendra Gupta and Abhay Tiwari, he said.

“It was because of the strong will of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the able leadership of the then Army chief General Sam Manekshaw and the undefeated valour of the three forces that taught Pakistan a strong lesson,” Nath said in a statement.

