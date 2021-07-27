Left Menu

Goa Cong delegation meets Guv, demands dismissal of Sawant govt

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:52 IST
A Congress delegation on Tuesday met Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and demanded the dismissal of the BJP government in the state for all-round failure.

The delegation, led by state Congress chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat, also asked the governor to tour flood-affected areas so that the government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will ''gear up and reach out to the people''.

A memorandum addressed to the President demanded a probe into the Pegasus spyware issue and also highlighted environmental issues connected with infrastructure projects aimed at making Goa a ''coal hub''.

It also hit out at the state government for COVID-19 deaths due to shortage of oxygen, failure to protect Goa's interest in the Mhadei river dispute and failure to restart mining, defunct since March 2018, among other things.

''We have raised issues of the people and hope the new governor takes pro-active steps to provide relief,'' Kamat said after meeting Pillai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

