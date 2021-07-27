Save Lakshadweep Forum representatives meet Administrator, urge him to 'reconsider' reforms

Representatives of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), a platform of islanders protesting against the administration's reforms in the archipelago, met administrator Praful Khoda Patel at Kavaratti urging him to ''reconsider'' all such measures as they will affect the people ''detrimentally.'' Congress leader and ex-MP M Hamdulla Sayeed, who was part of the delegation, told P T I that they were not ''satisfied'' with the response of the administrator who, according to him, said that all the proposals have been sent to the central government and the matters were out of his purview.

Sayeed said during their two-hour-long meeting with Patel Tuesday evening, the SLF representatives handed over a representation urging him reconsider ''all the issues including the draft laws''--the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA), the Animal Preservation Regulation, and the Panchayat Regulation--'' as they are going to affect the islanders detrimentally.'' He said the SLF also demanded Patel to end the retrenchment and disengagement of labourers and contractual employees in the islands.

''We are not satisfied with the response of the administrator'', Sayeed said, adding a meeting of the SLF core committee will be held very soon to chalk out future course of action.

Patel, who is also the administrator of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, reached the islands via Kochi in the afternoon as part of his week-long visit.

''Reached Agatti today, to oversee various ongoing developmental projects and to ensure the smooth transition of workforce and stipulated timelines. @PMOIndia'', Patel tweeted tagging PMO soon after landing there.

After visiting Agatti, the administrator reached Kavaratti, met the officials there and discussed various developmental work, officials said.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing a series of protests by residents for the past few weeks against Administrator Patel's decision to implement reform measures in the islands.

The Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) has alleged that the measures were being implemented without taking the people of the islands into confidence.

Accusing the administration of going ahead with the ''anti-people reform measures'' in the islands, the SLF has said they would continue their protest till the administration withdraws such measures in the archipelago.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

