Congress urges new CM Basavaraj Bommai to "rectify injustice" to K'taka

The Congress on Wednesday urged the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ''rectify the injustice meted out to the state in the past two years''.

''Let the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai fix the injustice to the State in the past two years,'' the Congress state president D K Shivakumar said in a statement.

He charged the central government with not cooperating with the State on any issue including irrigation and finance.

''The lack of coordination in the government pushed the State 20 years back in just two years'', Shivakumar alleged.

He also recalled Yediyurappa's speech before he resigned as Chief Minister on July 26 and said he was in ''tears'' while narrating the challenges he had faced during his tenure.

''Yediyurappa has claimed that the central leaders did not allow him to form a cabinet for two months.

In many ways he has expressed his anguish over the sufferings he had undergone,'' Shivakumar said.

Congratulating Bommai on becoming the Chief Minister, Shivakumar expressed hope that he would give good administration and get ''justice'' to the State.

The 61-year-old Bommai, son of former Chief Minister late S R Bommai, took oath as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday.

