Cong MLA's allegations against minister false, baseless: Chhattisgarh govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said in the state Assembly that the allegations levelled by Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh about threat to his life from Health Minister T S Singh Deo were “false” and “baseless”.

Brihaspat Singh also apologised in the Assembly for making the allegations against the minister.

After the government's statement, Singh Deo came to the House and attended the proceedings, in an apparent indication of an end to the rift within the ruling party.

On Sunday, Singh, an MLA from Ramanujganj seat, had alleged that a vehicle in his convoy was attacked in Surguja district at the behest of Singh Deo on July 24 evening because the former had praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, amid talks about a purported formula for sharing of the CM's post.

The MLA had also alleged threat to his life from the minister.

Later, Singh Deo, who represents Surguja constituency, however, had said people in his area and in the state know about him very well as his image is in the public domain, and he has nothing more to say on the issue.

On Tuesday, Singh Deo walked out of the state Assembly in a huff, after saying he will not attend the proceedings of the House until the state government gives a ''clear reply'' over allegations made against him made by his party MLA.

The state Congress unit Tuesday night issued a notice to Brihaspat Singh, seeking his reply in this connection within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on the issue for the third consecutive day as the opposition BJP asked the state government to clear its stand on the ministerial status of Singh Deo, who left the House proceedings on Tuesday expressing “dissatisfaction” over his own government's reply on the allegations against him by the ruling party MLA.

BJP MLAs, including Brijhmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma, said when a minister expresses no confidence over his own government then it is a situation of ''constitutional crisis''.

Referring to Article 164 of the Constitution, Agrawal said the Council of Ministers shall be collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly of the state.

The minister has violated the Constitution as he acted against the oath taken by him for the ministerial post, Agrawal said and asked the government whether Singh Deo had resigned.

Amid the uproar, the House was adjourned twice and the Question Hour was disrupted. When the House reassembled, the BJP members again raised the issue. Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant then said he does not consider the situation as a constitutional crisis and asked the government to speak on the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked MLA Brihaspat Singh to speak on the issue first, following which the legislator apologised for his allegations against Singh Deo.

Singh said his allegations in connection with the attack on his convoy on July 24 in Ambikapur were an emotional outburst. ''If I have hurt anyone's sentiments by my statement, I apologise for that,'' the MLA said. Subsequently, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said he had earlier made a statement in connection with the road-rage incident involving a vehicle in the convoy of Singh.

“Health minister T S Singh Deo has no connection with that incident and the allegations levelled against him are false and baseless,'' Sahu said.

Thereafter, CM Baghel expressed his gratitude towards the party MLA and hailed him. The CM also thanked all members of the House for their efforts to end the disruption.

Later, T S Singh Deo came to the House and thanked everyone.

Singh Deo also told reporters in the Assembly premises that the issue has been resolved and their focus will now be on discharging the responsibilities towards the state as a team.

