BJP can't win Rajasthan Assembly polls in name of PM Modi: Rajasthan minister

The BJP will lose the next Rajasthan Assembly polls if it contests in the name of PM Narendra Modi, said state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday. The minister also exuded confidence that the Congress will retain power due to welfare schemes launched by the state's Ashok Gehlot government.

''The BJP used to win in the name of Narendra Modi but now Modi will become the reason for their defeat,'' Khachariyawas told reporters after meeting Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who is in the state to hold discussions with party MLAs ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

“People used to consider Narendra Modi as a superman but now the superman has failed,” the minister further told reporters. Khachariyawas said the Congress has launched several schemes and programmes for the welfare of people. ''The objective of the government is to provide benefits to people through schemes and programmes. All this was discussed in the meeting with Maken,'' he said. The minister, who is an MLA from the Jaipur's Civil Lines constituency, also criticised the Modi government over rising inflation and fuel prices.

