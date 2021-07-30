Monsoon session: Centre ready for discussion but Opposition not allowing it: Pralhad Joshi

Left Menu

Amid consistent disruptions in both houses in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for the discussion but the opposition is not allowing it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:25 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking in Lok Sabha on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI
Amid consistent disruptions in both houses in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for the discussion but the opposition is not allowing it. "There are so many people-related issues that need to be discussed. The government does not want to pass the Bills without discussions. We are ready for discussion but they are not allowing it," Joshi said in the Lok Sabha while commenting on the Opposition's protest over the Pegasus issue.

"More than 315 members want the Question Hour. Despite that, behaving like this, it's more unfortunate. IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function," he said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11am on Monday, August 2 amid protest by Opposition MPs.

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire. Terming the Pegasus row a "major issue of national security", senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Malikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Centre of not allowing a debate and discussion on multiple issues ranging from farmers, inflation, Mizoram-Assam border dispute, and Chinese aggression. (ANI)

