New Karnataka CM Bommai meets PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:02 IST
New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence here.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka here.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

